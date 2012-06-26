CHEAT SHEET
    Facebook Pulls 'Stalker' App

    Did Facebook stumble again? The company pulled its controversial “Find Friends Nearby” app, just hours after it launched on Monday. The so-called stalker app allowed mobile users to locate Facebook friends who were near their geographic location, whether they were actually friends with them or not. But the app was pulled soon after its launch. A spokesman for the social network said: “This wasn’t a formal release—this was just something that a few engineers were testing. With all tests, some get released as full products; others don’t.”

