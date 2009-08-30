Faith on Facebook

CHEAT SHEET
Religion is complex, but on Facebook, it’s reduced to 100 characters. In the “Religious Views” box, users are reportedly struggling to package their faith into short soundbites. And, as William Wan writes in The Washington Post, what results is a “revealing peek into modern faith and what happens to that faith as it migrates online.” Of Facebook’s 250 million users, he reports, over 150 million have filled out that “Religious Views” box. “Christian” is the most popular religion on Facebook. The 10th most popular, not surprisingly, is “Jedi.”