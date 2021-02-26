CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
FBI Identifies Suspect in Death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick: Report
CLOSING IN
Read it at New York Times
Law enforcement officials at the FBI have identified a main suspect in the death of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who was killed while trying to protect the U.S. Capitol from a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, The New York Times reports. The suspect—who hasn’t been named yet—can be seen using bear spray in the faces of police officers in video footage of the attack. He also apparently talked about wanting to use bear spray on police officers in an earlier video. The FBI recently began suspecting bear spray or mace—normally non-lethal but capable of leading to other injuries—was the cause of Sicknick’s death. Initially officials thought he’d been hit with a fire extinguisher, but later said that hadn’t been the case.