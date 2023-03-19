FDA Recalls Frozen Organic Strawberries From Trader Joe’s, Costco Over Hepatitis A Outbreak

Read it at ABC News
The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall of frozen organic strawberries from a plethora of retailers on Friday, warning they may be linked to a hepatitis A outbreak. Five confirmed or probable cases in Washington state have reported eating the frozen strawberries sourced from farms in Baja California, Mexico, last year and then sent to retailers such as Trader Joe’s, Costco, and Aldi under a variety of brand names. The FDA said they have not directly linked the strawberries to the outbreak but have urged people to stop eating the products “out of an abundance of caution.” The agency added: “As this investigation is ongoing, additional products may be included.”