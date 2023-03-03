CHEAT SHEET
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller Silenced by ‘Porn Bomb’ on Zoom
Organizers had to pull the plug on a virtual Zoom conference featuring U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller after it was “hijacked” by a participant who started posting pornographic images. Among those on the call was a Reuters reporter who said that the images were displayed by a caller identified only as “Dan.” Brent Tjarks, executive director of the Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America, which hosted the event, said he thought a security switch to mute participants had been wrongly set. “We were a victim of a teleconference or Zoom hijacking and we are trying to understand what we need to do going forward to prevent this from ever happening again. It is an incident we deeply regret,” he added.