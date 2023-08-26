CHEAT SHEET
    1

    Feds Close to Deciding Whether to Charge Sen. Bob Menendez: WSJ

    D-DAY

    U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez

    Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

    Federal prosecutors are reportedly on the verge of deciding whether to file charges against Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), who has been the subject of a corruption probe. The Wall Street Journal says that prosecutors are expected to meet with Menendez’s lawyers within weeks, which signals the probe investigation is coming to a close. The inquiry has looked at whether the senator’s wife got gifts for political favors and how a New Jersey businessman with ties to Menendez, who heads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, won a contract to certify all halal meat exported from the U.S. to Egypt. A spokeswoman for Menendez, who has denied wrongdoing, told the Journal, “The senator remains confident this matter will be successfully resolved.”

