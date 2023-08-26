Feds Close to Deciding Whether to Charge Sen. Bob Menendez: WSJ

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Federal prosecutors are reportedly on the verge of deciding whether to file charges against Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), who has been the subject of a corruption probe. The Wall Street Journal says that prosecutors are expected to meet with Menendez’s lawyers within weeks, which signals the probe investigation is coming to a close. The inquiry has looked at whether the senator’s wife got gifts for political favors and how a New Jersey businessman with ties to Menendez, who heads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, won a contract to certify all halal meat exported from the U.S. to Egypt. A spokeswoman for Menendez, who has denied wrongdoing, told the Journal, “The senator remains confident this matter will be successfully resolved.”