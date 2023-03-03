Feds Interrogated Leonardo DiCaprio Over Ties to Fugitive Malaysian Playboy
GATSBY? WHAT GATSBY?
In Feb. 2019, Kim Kardashian told the FBI how, at the end of a long night partying with Malaysian playboy Jho Low in Las Vegas, he’d handed her $350,000 worth of casino chips. She cashed out, was given “a trash bag full of one hundred dollar bills,” and promptly flew back to Los Angeles with the trash bag in her carry-on, according to a document obtained by Bloomberg Businessweek. On Thursday, the magazine reported the existence of previously undisclosed FBI records revealing new details of Low’s relationships with his star-studded besties—or former besties, given that the 41-year-old is now an international fugitive accused of embezzling billions of dollars from the corrupt Malaysian sovereign-wealth fund 1MDB. Another such compadre was Leonardo DiCaprio, who was interviewed by federal agents in April 2018, according to Bloomberg. DiCaprio and Low were so close that at one point they were referring to each other as “my man” and “Ldogg,” respectively, and met one each others’ mothers. Like Kardashian, DiCaprio received priceless freebies from Low, including a first-edition copy of The Great Gatsby and an Oscar won by Marlon Brando. These were eventually turned over to federal authorities by DiCaprio’s attorneys, according to the FBI records.