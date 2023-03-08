Feds to Investigate Memphis Police Tactics After Tyre Nichols Killing
More than a month after the brutal killing of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers, the Justice Department announced Wednesday it will review the Memphis Police Department’s use of force and de-escalation tactics. The department will also examine how specialized units are used in police forces nationwide. “The COPS Office guide on specialized units will be a critical resource for law enforcement, mayors and community members committed to effective community policing that respects the dignity of community members and keeps people safe,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a statement. Through its Collaborative Reform Initiative Technical Assistance Center, the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services has provided assistance for more than 800 law enforcement agencies, according to the department.