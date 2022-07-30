Female Inmates Sue Jail From Reality Show Over Rape Claims
REALITY SHOW SHOCK
Eight women imprisoned in an Indiana jail featured on the reality show 60 Days In are suing the jail over claims that a guard sold a key to their cell to male inmates who then sexually harassed and raped them. One woman reported bleeding with vaginal tears and contracting genital herpes after being raped, the lawsuit alleges. The guard, Clark County Jail Officer David Lowe, was fired and arrested. However, rather than taking action against the inmates who hurt the women, it was the women themselves who were being held pre-trial that were allegedly punished. The women’s attorney said after the attack, guards searched their cell more often, taking hygiene products and leaving the lights on for longer than three days. The suit also claims no jail authorities intervened even though security cameras showed the men entering the women’s cell. “It just raised all sorts of questions, like why are you taking these actions against us? Why are we being punished? This is what my clients told me. They were scared and they felt like they weren't safe,” the women’s lawyer said.