At Least 26 Killed After Fiery Crash Between Two Trains in Greece
HEAD-ON
At least 26 people were killed and 85 others injured—though the number of casualties is expected to rise—after a passenger train crashed into an oncoming freight train in Greece late Tuesday, fire officials said. Roughly 350 passengers were estimated to have been on board at the time of the collision, which occurred near northern Thessaly and the city of Larissa, according to the Associated Press. At least 20 ambulances and 150 firefighters were on the smoke-clogged scene assisting with the rescue operation, Greek Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Varthakogiannis said in a televised briefing. The impact was described as “very strong” by regional governor Konstantinos Agorastos, who told SKAI TV that the passenger trains first four carriages had derailed, and that the first two were “almost completely” destroyed. “This is a terrible night.” he continued. “It's hard to describe the scene.” A young evacuee told the news channel, “There was panic in the carriage, people were screaming,” while another added, “It was like an earthquake.”