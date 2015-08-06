Fiorina Bashes Trump for Clinton Call

During Thursday night’s first GOP debate, Carly Fiorina took aim at fellow presidential candidate Donald Trump, saying, “I didn’t get a phone call from Bill Clinton before I jumped in the race… maybe it was because I didn’t give a donation to his foundation or donate to his wife’s Senate race.” Fiorina also pointed out that Trump has flip-flopped on issues including amnesty, abortion, and health care. Trump debated later in the night with GOP candidates who ranked in the top 10 in national polls.