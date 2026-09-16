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1

First Class Passenger Duct-Taped to Seat Breaks Silence

TAILSPIN
Evgenia Anastasakos 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.16.26 6:30PM EDT 
Published 09.16.26 6:27PM EDT 
A passenger is detained with duct tape on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Newark.
A passenger is detained with duct tape on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Newark. Instagram/Richard Olenick

The reaction of a first class passenger who was duct-taped to his seat after an alleged racist, antisemitic, and homophobic violent drunken meltdown has been revealed. Layne Lundeen was forcibly restrained on his American Airlines flight from Dallas, Texas, to Newark, New Jersey, after he allegedly screamed abuse at the man next to him. The alleged meltdown got worse when he tried to assault the neighboring passenger, a woman who tried to defuse the situation, and the flight attendant. He was restrained by two flight attendants and three passengers, one an ex-cop. “I assaulted a police officer? Is that what it says?” Lundeen told a judicial officer in a recording obtained by The Banner. “Oh my god. What a mess,” he added after being filled in on the accusations. The Banner also reported that Lundeen downed two screwdrivers on the plane. The flight was forced to divert to Baltimore, where the man was taken into custody. Lundeen, 67, was fired from his job at an Arizona realty company. He is due to stand trial on October 19 in the District Court of Maryland for Anne Arundel County in Glen Burnie, charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Read it at The Banner

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2
‘Peppa Pig’ Creator Targeted by Notorious Crime Gang
PEPPA PILLAGE
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.16.26 6:16PM EDT 
Published 09.16.26 3:59PM EDT 
Peppa Pig
Peppa Pig Peppa Pig/Disney General Entertainment Con

The animator who co-created the beloved children’s TV show “Peppa Pig” has been robbed of tens of thousands of dollars worth of belongings, including a Rolex, handbags, and suitcases designed by Chanel. Cops say the perpetrators—Romanian nationals Adrian Alempi, 34, and Radu Dogaru, 41—are the same pair behind one of the world’s largest art heists. The thieves were convicted for the October 2012 robbery at Rotterdam’s Kunsthal gallery, where they stole artworks by Picasso, Matisse, and Monet, worth $24.4 million. Released for their initial heist in 2018, the men broke in through a first-floor window at Mark Baker’s England home on Valentine’s Day while he and his wife went out for about 90 minutes, it was revealed at their sentencing on Tuesday, according to The Sun. The judge overseeing the case said that Baker’s wife was traumatized by the break-in. “She didn’t want to leave the house in case she came back to find it burgled again,” the judge said. “She said she screamed when her husband came up behind her wearing dark clothes as she thought he was a burglar.” The judge sentenced Dogaru to four years in prison, while Alempi received a five-year sentence because he entered the United Kingdom illegally.

Read it at New York Post

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O Positiv’s New Hair Growth Capsules Boost Volume and Reduce Shedding in Just 90 Days
HAIR TODAY
Scouted Staff
Published 09.09.26 5:57PM EDT 
O Positiv Hair Growth Vitamin
O Positiv.

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From red light therapy caps to topical serums, there’s no shortage of over-the-counter products promising to support thicker, fuller-looking hair. Of course, if you’re experiencing sudden or significant shedding, it’s always best to consult your doctor or dermatologist to rule out an underlying cause. But for those looking to support healthy hair growth from the inside out, supplements have become an increasingly popular addition to the at-home arsenal. After all, nutrition plays an important role in both the hair growth cycle and overall scalp and follicle health.

O Positiv has built a loyal following around its female-focused supplements, including its popular URO vaginal probiotics and FLO PMS vitamins, and now the women-owned brand is bringing that same approach to hair care. Its latest launch, URO Hair Growth Capsules, is a clinically backed daily supplement designed to help support hair growth and volume while reducing the appearance of thinning in as little as 90 days.

O Positiv URO Hair Growth + Volume Daily Capsules
See At O Positiv

The formula combines familiar hair-supporting nutrients like biotin, iron, folate, and vitamin B12 with Serevelle, the brand’s proprietary botanical complex designed to help address DHT, a hormone linked with certain types of hair loss, and support a longer hair-growth phase. Rather than focusing on just one potential contributor to thinning, URO Hair Growth takes a more multifaceted approach.

Unlike other hair growth ingestibles, the daily capsules stand out because it also contains holy basil, an adaptogenic herb traditionally used to support the body’s response to stress. Prolonged physical or emotional stress can disrupt the normal hair-growth cycle and contribute to increased shedding, making them a great addition. For those who want a more inside-out approach to thinning (or to complement serums, scalp treatments, and high-tech devices), URO Hair Growth Capsules offer another option to add to your lineup.

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3
Former Blue Jays Pitcher Dies After ‘Torturous Battle’ at 45
MLB MOURNS
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.16.26 5:20PM EDT 
Published 09.16.26 4:31PM EDT 
Pitcher Brian Wolfe #40 of the Toronto Blue Jays on September 1, 2009 at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, Texas.
Pitcher Brian Wolfe #40 of the Toronto Blue Jays on September 1, 2009 at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, Texas. Ronald Martinez/Ronald Martinez, Getty Images

Brian Wolfe, who pitched three seasons for the Toronto Blue Jays and played professional baseball in Japan for nine years, has died. He was 45. “I’m sorry to write this, but after a really, really difficult and torturous battle, Brian Wolfe died early this morning,” his wife, Rachell Wolfe, wrote Tuesday on Facebook. His cause of death has not been revealed. The Fullerton, California, native spent six years in the minor leagues with the Minnesota Twins before making his major league debut in May 2007. The pitcher made 72 major league appearances across three seasons, finishing with a 5-5 record and a 3.81 ERA. Wolfe played 77 games with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in Nippon Professional Baseball. He overlapped with Shohei Ohtani for one season. Wolfe went on to play with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks from 2014 to 2015 and the Seibu Lions from 2016 to 2018 before retiring at the age of 37. Former MLB outfielder Brandon Barnes posted to Facebook: “LIFE IS TOO SHORT Fly High Brother Brian Wolfe.”

Read it at The New York Post

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4
Scientists Make Wild 66-Million-Year-Old Discovery in North Dakota
GIANT FINDING
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.16.26 2:29PM EDT 
Scientists discover the first-ever adult T. rex trackway.
Scientists discover the first-ever adult T. rex trackway. Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Scientists believe a recent discovery in North Dakota is the first known trackway left by an adult T. rex—66.5 million years after the dinosaur’s extinction. Researchers unearthed the footprint sequence in 2025 in the Hell Creek Formation of southwestern North Dakota and published the findings Sept. 9 in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology. At least four of the nearly 3-foot-long, three-toed footprints stretch more than 23 feet across the rocky terrain. While isolated footprints have been attributed to adult T. rex, researchers say this is the first uncovered adult T. rex trackway. “This is the first time scientists have described a sequence of tracks, or trackway, likely left by this most famous of dinosaurs,” the release said. The team returned to the site this summer and made another shocking discovery: a fifth track. “I have no doubt that if we were to continue to dig further into a hill that we would find more,” said Tyler Lyson, the senior curator of vertebrate paleontology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and the study’s co-author. “By cleaning these tracks, we might be able to have a better idea of what the actual foot of a T. rex looked like.”

Read it at Fox News

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Here’s Why Thousands of U.S. Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s Pergola Kits
BACKYARD GLOW-UP
Jenna Clark 

Contributor

Updated 09.08.26 3:26PM EDT 
Published 09.02.26 3:10PM EDT 
Hanso Home 5th Generation Smart Pergola
Hansø Home.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re looking to create a shaded spot for outdoor date nights or family barbecues, you can transform any outdoor space with the world’s most popular modern pergola kit from Hanso Home. Its latest design, the Smart Motorized Louvered Pergola, is built with Category 5 hurricane-rated T6 aerospace-grade aluminum and features a laundry list of sophisticated design specs, including adjustable louvers to control the sun, a 100 percent rain- and rust-proof build, an optional remote-operated roof, and an enhanced LED lighting kit. The newest pergola is also engineered for up to 165 mph wind resistance with the louvers closed and up to 120 mph with the louvers open.

Hansø Horizon Smart Pergola
See At Hanso Home

You don’t have to have a backyard villa to elevate your backyard space with Hanso Home’s new-and-improved pergola. Although the pergola does not come assembled (you can also hire their team to assemble it for you for an additional fee), it is easy to self-assemble with two people in two to four hours, which is one of the reasons that it’s a top choice for U.S. renovation contractors—along with the fact that adding a premium pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand. Best of all, the Fifth-Generation Hanso Horizon Smart Pergola is built to last for at least 30 years and is backed by a ten-year warranty.

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5
Trailblazing Novelist and Playwright Dies at 77
‘DISTINCTIVE VOICE'
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.16.26 11:53AM EDT 
Playwright Bonnie Greer poses after being awarded the Officer of the British Empire (OBE) medal from the Prince of Wales at a 2010 investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London.
Playwright Bonnie Greer poses after being awarded the Officer of the British Empire (OBE) medal from the Prince of Wales at a 2010 investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. POOL New/REUTERS

Bonnie Greer, the award-winning author of Hanging by Her Teeth and Obama Music and the play Munda Negra, has died at 77. The Chicago-born commentator, who became an influential figure in British culture, died Tuesday evening following a short illness, her family said. “Her intelligence, courage and distinctive voice made an enduring contribution to British cultural and public life,” her husband, David Hutchins, said in a statement Wednesday to The Guardian. “To me, she was my partner, confidante and inspiration, and I feel profoundly privileged to have shared my life with her.” No further details were provided about her illness. As a cultural critic and feminist, she became a prominent voice in Britain after moving from the U.S. to London in 1986. Greer was a regular panelist on Newsnight Review and Question Time, a chancellor of Kingston University, and a board member of the Royal Opera House, the British Museum, and the London Film School. She was also appointed as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for her contribution to the arts in 2010. Her husband, however, said Wednesday that “those closest to Bonnie will remember her warmth, humor, generosity and extraordinary ability to bring people together.”

Read it at The Guardian

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6
Merriam-Webster Adds 1,400 New Words, Including ‘Looksmaxxing’ and ‘Meme Coin’
GLOW-UP
Evgenia Anastasakos 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.16.26 12:35PM EDT 
A copy of the Merriam-Webster Collegiate Dictionary sitting on top of blades of grass.
Merriam-Webster is adding 1,400 new words to its online dictionary. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Having a “crashout” or experiencing the “Sunday scaries”? Ever fallen for a “rickroll”? Merriam-Webster is keeping up with the ever-evolving English language by adding 1,400 new words and definitions to its site. The dictionary’s latest “glow-up” is intended to “reflect words and meanings that have demonstrated widespread use over time, offering a window into the world today,” the dictionary publisher said in a statement on Tuesday. New entries include “California sober”—in which a person abstains from drugs and alcohol while continuing to use cannabis—and “cake pop.” Other new words, such as “looksmaxxing”—a social media subculture focused on using often-controversial methods to increase physical attractiveness—and “parasocial” —referring to a one-sided emotional connection with someone one doesn’t know personally—are inspired by the internet. Many tech- and AI-related terms also made it into the dictionary, including “vibe coding,” “compute” as a noun, “meme coin” and “AGI,” referring to a hypothetical type of AI with human-like intelligence.

Read it at NBC News

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7
First Winner of ‘The Voice’ Found Dead at 43
SAD REALITY
Evgenia Anastasakos 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.16.26 10:28AM EDT 
Singer Ben Saunders performs live on stage at the Gelredome in Arnhem, Netherlands on May 13, 2011.
Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty

Ben Saunders, the winner of the first-ever edition of The Voice, was found dead Tuesday afternoon in a lake in the Netherlands. The 43-year-old had been missing since morning. Police say they have ruled out foul play but no cause of death has been announced, according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS. The singer’s brother, Dean Saunders, announced the news in a tribute on social media. London-born Saunders was raised in Hoorn, a town 32 miles north of Amsterdam. In 2011, he won the first season of The Voice of Holland, which later launched a global franchise of televised singing competitions. That same year, Saunders’ debut album, “You Thought You Knew Me By Now,” reached number one in the Netherlands. Saunders also ran a tattoo shop in the Dutch city of Arnhem, where he lived, but his body was found at Rijkerswoerdse Plassen about 8 miles south. The Sun reports that Saunders is survived by his fiancée, Janita Engels, and his three children.

Read it at The Sun

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8
Lena Dunham, 40, Welcomes First Baby
FROM GIRL TO MOM
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 09.16.26 11:04AM EDT 
Luis Felber and Lena Dunham
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Luis Felber and Lena Dunham attend "Storytellers: Lena Dunham with Michelle Buteau" during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Lena Dunham has become a mom at 40, welcoming her first child with her husband, Luis Felber. The Girls creator, actress and author, and Felber, also 40, welcomed a daughter via surrogate, Dunham revealed in a Vogue essay. The couple married in September 2021. Dunham had previously spoken candidly about taking a different path to motherhood after undergoing a hysterectomy because of intense pain from endometriosis. During an April appearance on Today with Jenna and Sheinelle, Dunham recalled grieving after the surgery. “Some people don’t dream about being mothers, but I had, and it was a big part of my identity that I was going to do it someday in that way,” she said. But Dunham said meeting others who built families in different ways gave her a new perspective. “Whatever way it happens, I will feel so grateful,” she said. In July 2025, Dunham told The Times that she and Felber were “in the process of expanding our family in new ways.”

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Read it at People

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Deeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in Months
SUPERIOR SLEEP
Thomas Price 

Commerce Staff Writer

Updated 07.28.26 11:55AM EDT 
Published 06.17.22 11:57AM EDT 
Deeps Sleep Patch Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Deeps

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.

Deeps Sleep Patch
Buy At Deeps$29

The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.

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9
NBC Anchor Abruptly Announces Exit and Teases ‘What’s Next’
OFF THE AIR
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.16.26 12:37PM EDT 
Published 09.16.26 9:57AM EDT 
Johnathon O’Halloran.
Johnathon O’Halloran. johallorantv, Instagram

NBC anchor Johnathon O’Halloran, 28, shared on Monday that Tuesday would be his last time tuning in to the morning news on NBC-affiliated WJAC-TV’s 6News covering Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. “It’s bittersweet to say that tomorrow, Tuesday, will be my final day at WJAC. Over the last two years and some months, I’ve been honored to sit at the desk for a station with such a rich history and to get to know so many wonderful people across this ten-county community,” wrote the anchor, who started at the station in June 2024. “To everyone at home, thank you for trusting me to be a part of your day and to keep you informed about the stories that matter most.” The Emmy Award-winning journalist hinted at what’s next, writing: “I’m excited for what’s next, but for now, I hope you’ll join me one more time Tuesday morning on 6 News at Sunrise.” Viewers of the west-central Pennsylvania local station shared kind words on social media for O’Halloran. The U.S. Sun reported one posted: “I’m so proud of you, my friend!” Another said: “Wow! Excited for you!” A third wrote: “Congrats!!!!”

Read it at The U.S. Sun

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10
Magazine Returned to Library 132 Years Late
BETTER LATE THAN NEVER
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 09.16.26 11:11AM EDT 
Concord Public Library
Concord Public Library

A magazine borrowed from a New Hampshire library in 1894 has finally made its way home—132 years after it was due back. Concord Public Library staff were stunned when 84-year-old John Hanson arrived with a remarkably well-preserved copy of The Century Illustrated Monthly Magazine from September 1894. Hanson said he inherited the magazine during a house move in 1966 and decided to return it after discovering the library was offering a fine amnesty. Had the full 48,220-day overdue period been charged, the bill could theoretically have reached $12,055. “Yeah, when I saw that, I said to myself: ‘Boy, this would be a good time to bring it back’,” Hanson told the Concord Monitor. The original borrower remains a mystery. The magazine, which featured writing by figures including Mark Twain and Henry James, was stamped with a warning that it “may be kept for one week”. Library archivist Jennifer Needham said Hanson told her: “I have a book to return, and I bet you haven’t seen anything like this.”

Read it at The Concord Monitor

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