Lena Dunham, 40, Welcomes First Baby

Ben Saunders, the winner of the first-ever edition of The Voice, was found dead Tuesday afternoon in a lake in the Netherlands. The 43-year-old had been missing since morning. Police say they have ruled out foul play but no cause of death has been announced, according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS. The singer’s brother, Dean Saunders, announced the news in a tribute on social media. London-born Saunders was raised in Hoorn, a town 32 miles north of Amsterdam. In 2011, he won the first season of The Voice of Holland, which later launched a global franchise of televised singing competitions. That same year, Saunders’ debut album, “You Thought You Knew Me By Now,” reached number one in the Netherlands. Saunders also ran a tattoo shop in the Dutch city of Arnhem, where he lived, but his body was found at Rijkerswoerdse Plassen about 8 miles south. The Sun reports that Saunders is survived by his fiancée, Janita Engels, and his three children.
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- 1First Winner of ‘The Voice’ Found dead at 43SAD REALITYBen Saunders had been reported missing hours earlier.
- 2Lena Dunham, 40, Welcomes First BabyFROM GIRL TO MOMThe “Girls” creator shared the news in an essay.
Shop with ScoutedThis New Hair Growth Vitamin Boosts Volume in Just 90 DaysHAIR TODAYThe new hair growth capsule supports healthy hair from the inside out.
- 3NBC Anchor Abruptly Announces Exit and Teases ‘What’s Next’OFF THE AIRThe Emmy Award-winning journalist has been at the station since June 2024.
- 4Magazine Returned to Library 132 Years LateBETTER LATE THAN NEVERIt remains a mystery who originally took out the overdue magazine.
Shop with ScoutedHere’s Why Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s PergolasBACKYARD GLOW-UPAdding a pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand.
- 5'80s Music Legend Reveals Heartbreaking DiagnosisSTEPPING BACKThe pop icon has been forced to pull out of the band’s reunion tour.
- 6Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author Dies at 81LITERARY GIANTThe author of “Pilgrim at Tinker Creek” had not been seen publicly since 2014.
- 7Woman Lucky to Be Alive After Being Mauled in Shark AttackPERILOUS WATERSThe attack occurred during a dolphin-spotting excursion about three miles offshore.
- 8Teenage Girl Attacked by Bear That Broke Into BedroomWAKING NIGHTMAREThe 17-year-old was asleep when the animal burst in through her window and scratched her.
Shop with ScoutedDeeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in MonthsSUPERIOR SLEEPThe patches are infused with a number of unique ingredients designed to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress and calm your body down.
- 9Band Cancels Gigs as Star Seeks ‘Immediate Medical Help’JIMMY NEED HELPThe group has canceled a run of shows after the frontman was carted off for emergency surgery.
- 10Boy, 13, Viciously Mauled by Rabid BeaverBITEMAREDominick Cebula needed three operations after the animal tore into his chest and hands.
Lena Dunham, 40, Welcomes First Baby
Lena Dunham has become a mom at 40, welcoming her first child with her husband, Luis Felber. The Girls creator, actress and author, and Felber, also 40, welcomed a daughter via surrogate, Dunham revealed in a Vogue essay. The couple married in September 2021. Dunham had previously spoken candidly about taking a different path to motherhood after undergoing a hysterectomy because of intense pain from endometriosis. During an April appearance on Today with Jenna and Sheinelle, Dunham recalled grieving after the surgery. “Some people don’t dream about being mothers, but I had, and it was a big part of my identity that I was going to do it someday in that way,” she said. But Dunham said meeting others who built families in different ways gave her a new perspective. “Whatever way it happens, I will feel so grateful,” she said. In July 2025, Dunham told The Times that she and Felber were “in the process of expanding our family in new ways.”
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From red light therapy caps to topical serums, there’s no shortage of over-the-counter products promising to support thicker, fuller-looking hair. Of course, if you’re experiencing sudden or significant shedding, it’s always best to consult your doctor or dermatologist to rule out an underlying cause. But for those looking to support healthy hair growth from the inside out, supplements have become an increasingly popular addition to the at-home arsenal. After all, nutrition plays an important role in both the hair growth cycle and overall scalp and follicle health.
O Positiv has built a loyal following around its female-focused supplements, including its popular URO vaginal probiotics and FLO PMS vitamins, and now the women-owned brand is bringing that same approach to hair care. Its latest launch, URO Hair Growth Capsules, is a clinically backed daily supplement designed to help support hair growth and volume while reducing the appearance of thinning in as little as 90 days.
The formula combines familiar hair-supporting nutrients like biotin, iron, folate, and vitamin B12 with Serevelle, the brand’s proprietary botanical complex designed to help address DHT, a hormone linked with certain types of hair loss, and support a longer hair-growth phase. Rather than focusing on just one potential contributor to thinning, URO Hair Growth takes a more multifaceted approach.
Unlike other hair growth ingestibles, the daily capsules stand out because it also contains holy basil, an adaptogenic herb traditionally used to support the body’s response to stress. Prolonged physical or emotional stress can disrupt the normal hair-growth cycle and contribute to increased shedding, making them a great addition. For those who want a more inside-out approach to thinning (or to complement serums, scalp treatments, and high-tech devices), URO Hair Growth Capsules offer another option to add to your lineup.
NBC anchor Johnathon O’Halloran, 28, shared on Monday that Tuesday would be his last time tuning in to the morning news on NBC-affiliated WJAC-TV’s 6News. “It’s bittersweet to say that tomorrow, Tuesday, will be my final day at WJAC. Over the last two years and some months, I’ve been honored to sit at the desk for a station with such a rich history and to get to know so many wonderful people across this ten-county community,” wrote the anchor, who started at the station in June 2024. “To everyone at home, thank you for trusting me to be a part of your day and to keep you informed about the stories that matter most.” The Emmy Award-winning journalist hinted at what’s next, writing: “I’m excited for what’s next, but for now, I hope you’ll join me one more time Tuesday morning on 6 News at Sunrise.” Viewers of the west-central Pennsylvania local station shared kind words on social media for O’Halloran. The U.S. Sun reported one posted: “I’m so proud of you, my friend!” Another said: “Wow! Excited for you!” A third wrote: “Congrats!!!!”
A magazine borrowed from a New Hampshire library in 1894 has finally made its way home—132 years after it was due back. Concord Public Library staff were stunned when 84-year-old John Hanson arrived with a remarkably well-preserved copy of The Century Illustrated Monthly Magazine from September 1894. Hanson said he inherited the magazine during a house move in 1966 and decided to return it after discovering the library was offering a fine amnesty. Had the full 48,220-day overdue period been charged, the bill could theoretically have reached $12,055. “Yeah, when I saw that, I said to myself: ‘Boy, this would be a good time to bring it back’,” Hanson told the Concord Monitor. The original borrower remains a mystery. The magazine, which featured writing by figures including Mark Twain and Henry James, was stamped with a warning that it “may be kept for one week”. Library archivist Jennifer Needham said Hanson told her: “I have a book to return, and I bet you haven’t seen anything like this.”
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Whether you’re looking to create a shaded spot for outdoor date nights or family barbecues, you can transform any outdoor space with the world’s most popular modern pergola kit from Hanso Home. Its latest design, the Smart Motorized Louvered Pergola, is built with Category 5 hurricane-rated T6 aerospace-grade aluminum and features a laundry list of sophisticated design specs, including adjustable louvers to control the sun, a 100 percent rain- and rust-proof build, an optional remote-operated roof, and an enhanced LED lighting kit. The newest pergola is also engineered for up to 165 mph wind resistance with the louvers closed and up to 120 mph with the louvers open.
You don’t have to have a backyard villa to elevate your backyard space with Hanso Home’s new-and-improved pergola. Although the pergola does not come assembled (you can also hire their team to assemble it for you for an additional fee), it is easy to self-assemble with two people in two to four hours, which is one of the reasons that it’s a top choice for U.S. renovation contractors—along with the fact that adding a premium pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand. Best of all, the Fifth-Generation Hanso Horizon Smart Pergola is built to last for at least 30 years and is backed by a ten-year warranty.
New Order star Gillian Gilbert has revealed that she is “living with cancer” and undergoing treatment. The 65-year-old keyboardist shared her diagnosis after comments from her husband and bandmate, Stephen Morris, sparked confusion over which member of the couple was ill. Morris, 68, had told Rolling Stone that he had a “health problem” that was “pretty serious.” “I really don’t want to dwell on what this illness is, but it’s pretty serious,” he said. “It’s not something that someone’s going to come up with a cure for.” But after concerned fans believed the New Order drummer was seriously ill, Gilbert set the record straight. “Thankfully, he is well. It is in fact me, who like many other people, is living with cancer,” she said. Gilbert asked for privacy as she continued treatment. Gilbert will not take part in New Order’s upcoming reunion tour, and Morris will also sit it out. The band said the pair would not be “touring for the foreseeable future” for personal health reasons and would miss a November Primavera performance in Chile. Gilbert joined New Order shortly after its formation in the 1980s. She and Morris married in 1994 and share two daughters, Tilly and Grace.
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Annie Dillard, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author whose vivid explorations of nature made her one of America’s most celebrated literary voices, has died at 81, according to The New York Times. Dillard was just 28 when Pilgrim at Tinker Creek was published in 1974. The book won the Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction the following year and transformed her into a major figure in American letters. The attention that followed was not always welcome. Dillard was inundated with requests for interviews, speeches, and television appearances, while some media outlets focused as much on her appearance as her writing. She was mocked in some circles as “Cheesecake at Tinker Creek.” She responded by retreating from the spotlight, eventually moving to Washington state. Dillard went on to publish essays, poetry, novels, journalism, and a memoir, as well as The Writing Life, a bestselling meditation on the demands of putting words on a page. Her final book, The Maytrees, appeared in 2007. Dillard was last photographed publicly in 2014, when President Barack Obama presented her with the National Humanities Medal.
A woman had to be flown to hospital after a shark sank its teeth into her right ankle while she was out on a dolphin-spotting excursion. The 37-year-old, who has not been named publicly but is understood to be Australian, was with a group about three miles out from the Bahamian island of North Bimini when the attack took place around 5.30 p.m. local time on Monday. She suffered what has been described as “serious injuries.” She was immediately taken to a community clinic on the coast and then to a hospital on the main island of New Providence for further treatment. The Royal Bahamas Police Force said it is investigating the incident to establish what kind of shark may have attacked the woman. The island nation’s waters are home to roughly 40 different species, including bull sharks, hammerheads, and oceanic whitetips. Caribbean reef sharks are generally the most common and can reach lengths of 9 feet and weigh around 155 pounds.
Emergency services treated a 17-year-old girl for injuries after a black bear tore in through her window while she was sleeping. The girl attempted to hide under the blankets at her home in Monte Vista, southwest Colorado, but the animal was still able to pierce through and hit her on the stomach. The incident took place just two days after another bear attacked a woman through the walls of her tent at a nearby campsite. Local wildlife authorities said she was treated for puncture wounds after the animal bit her on the arm. It makes for 10 bear attacks in the state so far this year. Officials describe that number as unprecedented. They say a drought across the state has driven it up by reducing available food supplies for the animals, which generally rely on 20,000 calories as they prepare to hibernate in the winter.
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The frontman of rock band Jimmy Eat World was forced to miss a performance in Mexico City on Sunday for emergency surgery. Jim Adkins, who has fronted the group since its formation in 1993, said in an Instagram post that he “knew I had to seek medical help immediately” after noticing “a shadow cloud creeping in on my vision.” Doctors did an exam and found he was suffering from a detached retina. Adkins did not say in his post what he believes caused the health scare, but said that doctors had told him that he would have suffered “permanent damage” if he’d attempted to go on with the show. The singer says he is now back home and recuperating after the procedure. He confirmed that the band has canceled other gigs scheduled for this week in Kentucky and Georgia while he recovers. “We are disappointed to be missing you,” Adkins signed off his post. “Take care of yourselves, listen to your body, and we’ll be rocking with you all again soon!” Jimmy Eat World is considered one of the seminal early emo-rock bands and helped shape the genre around the turn of the century.
A teenager needed three operations after a rabid beaver sank its teeth into his chest and hands during a family trip to a lake. Dominick Cebula was 13 when the animal attacked him at Cunningham Falls State Park on July 26. His mother spotted it approaching while Dominick was underwater watching fish, according to the Daily Mail. The beaver latched onto his chest before striking again and biting his right hand as he tried to escape. Dominick, now 14, suffered nerve damage and was airlifted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where he received rabies treatment and underwent three surgeries. Officials captured and killed the animal. Tests confirmed it had rabies, the Frederick County Health Department said. Dominick has since started high school but still faces another operation to repair a severed nerve.