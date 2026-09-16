Rock Band Cancels Gigs as Star Seeks ‘Immediate Medical Help’

The frontman of rock band Jimmy Eat World was forced to miss a performance in Mexico City on Sunday for emergency surgery. Jim Adkins, who has fronted the group since its formation in 1993, said in an Instagram post that he “knew I had to seek medical help immediately” after noticing “a shadow cloud creeping in on my vision.” Doctors did an exam and found he was suffering from a detached retina. Adkins did not say in his post what he believes caused the health scare, but said that doctors had told him that he would have suffered “permanent damage” if he’d attempted to go on with the show. The singer says he is now back home and recuperating after the procedure. He confirmed that the band has canceled other gigs scheduled for this week in Kentucky and Georgia while he recovers. “We are disappointed to be missing you,” Adkins signed off his post. “Take care of yourselves, listen to your body, and we’ll be rocking with you all again soon!” Jimmy Eat World is considered one of the seminal early emo-rock bands and helped shape the genre around the turn of the century.