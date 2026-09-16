NBC Anchor Abruptly Announces Exit and Teases ‘What’s Next’

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
‘80s Music Legend Reveals Heartbreaking Diagnosis
STEPPING BACK
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 09.16.26 10:20AM EDT 
Gillian Gilbert speaks onstage
Gillian Gilbert speaks onstage at "Keynote: New Order" during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 15, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns) Lorne Thomson/Redferns

New Order star Gillian Gilbert has revealed that she is “living with cancer” and undergoing treatment. The 65-year-old keyboardist shared her diagnosis after comments from her husband and bandmate, Stephen Morris, sparked confusion over which member of the couple was ill. Morris, 68, had told Rolling Stone that he had a “health problem” that was “pretty serious.” “I really don’t want to dwell on what this illness is, but it’s pretty serious,” he said. “It’s not something that someone’s going to come up with a cure for.” But after concerned fans believed the New Order drummer was seriously ill, Gilbert set the record straight. “Thankfully, he is well. It is in fact me, who like many other people, is living with cancer,” she said. Gilbert asked for privacy as she continued treatment. Gilbert will not take part in New Order’s upcoming reunion tour, and Morris will also sit it out. The band said the pair would not be “touring for the foreseeable future” for personal health reasons and would miss a November Primavera performance in Chile. Gilbert joined New Order shortly after its formation in the 1980s. She and Morris married in 1994 and share two daughters, Tilly and Grace.

New Order
(L-R) Lead vocalist/guitarist Bernard Sumner, drummer Stephen Morris, bassist Peter Hook, and keyboardist Gillian Gilbert of the English rock band New Order, in October 1989. Bob Berg/Getty Images

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Read it at The Sun

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2

NBC Anchor Abruptly Announces Exit and Teases ‘What’s Next’

OFF THE AIR
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.16.26 9:57AM EDT 
Johnathon O’Halloran.
Johnathon O’Halloran. johallorantv, Instagram

NBC anchor Johnathon O’Halloran, 28, shared on Monday that Tuesday would be his last time tuning in to the morning news on NBC-affiliated WJAC-TV’s 6News. “It’s bittersweet to say that tomorrow, Tuesday, will be my final day at WJAC. Over the last two years and some months, I’ve been honored to sit at the desk for a station with such a rich history and to get to know so many wonderful people across this ten-county community,” wrote the anchor, who started at the station in June 2024. “To everyone at home, thank you for trusting me to be a part of your day and to keep you informed about the stories that matter most.” The Emmy Award-winning journalist hinted at what’s next, writing: “I’m excited for what’s next, but for now, I hope you’ll join me one more time Tuesday morning on 6 News at Sunrise.” Viewers of the west-central Pennsylvania local station shared kind words on social media for O’Halloran. The U.S. Sun reported one posted: “I’m so proud of you, my friend!” Another said: “Wow! Excited for you!” A third wrote: “Congrats!!!!”

Read it at The U.S. Sun

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O Positiv’s New Hair Growth Capsules Boost Volume and Reduce Shedding in Just 90 Days
HAIR TODAY
Scouted Staff
Published 09.09.26 5:57PM EDT 
O Positiv Hair Growth Vitamin
O Positiv.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

From red light therapy caps to topical serums, there’s no shortage of over-the-counter products promising to support thicker, fuller-looking hair. Of course, if you’re experiencing sudden or significant shedding, it’s always best to consult your doctor or dermatologist to rule out an underlying cause. But for those looking to support healthy hair growth from the inside out, supplements have become an increasingly popular addition to the at-home arsenal. After all, nutrition plays an important role in both the hair growth cycle and overall scalp and follicle health.

O Positiv has built a loyal following around its female-focused supplements, including its popular URO vaginal probiotics and FLO PMS vitamins, and now the women-owned brand is bringing that same approach to hair care. Its latest launch, URO Hair Growth Capsules, is a clinically backed daily supplement designed to help support hair growth and volume while reducing the appearance of thinning in as little as 90 days.

O Positiv URO Hair Growth + Volume Daily Capsules
See At O Positiv

The formula combines familiar hair-supporting nutrients like biotin, iron, folate, and vitamin B12 with Serevelle, the brand’s proprietary botanical complex designed to help address DHT, a hormone linked with certain types of hair loss, and support a longer hair-growth phase. Rather than focusing on just one potential contributor to thinning, URO Hair Growth takes a more multifaceted approach.

Unlike other hair growth ingestibles, the daily capsules stand out because it also contains holy basil, an adaptogenic herb traditionally used to support the body’s response to stress. Prolonged physical or emotional stress can disrupt the normal hair-growth cycle and contribute to increased shedding, making them a great addition. For those who want a more inside-out approach to thinning (or to complement serums, scalp treatments, and high-tech devices), URO Hair Growth Capsules offer another option to add to your lineup.

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3
Shark Takes Chunk Out of Woman in Savage Attack
PERILOUS WATERS
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.16.26 10:21AM EDT 
Bahamas vacation homes.
Bahamas vacation homes. Royal Bahamas Defence Force/via REUTERS

A woman had to be airlifted to hospital after a shark sank its teeth into her right ankle while she was out on a dolphin-spotting excursion. The 37-year-old, who has not been named publicly but is understood to be Australian, was with a group about three miles out from the Bahamian island of North Bimini when the attack took place around 5.30 p.m. local time on Monday. She suffered what has been described as “serious injuries.” She was immediately taken to a community clinic on the coast and then to a hospital on the main island of New Providence for further treatment. The Royal Bahamas Police Force said it is investigating the incident to establish what kind of shark may have attacked the woman. The island nation’s waters are home to roughly 40 different species, including bull sharks, hammerheads, and oceanic whitetips. Caribbean reef sharks are generally the most common and can reach lengths of 9 feet and weigh around 155 pounds.

Read it at People

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4
Teenage Girl Attacked by Bear That Broke Into Bedroom
WAKING NIGHTMARE
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.16.26 10:23AM EDT 
A Black Bear Ursus americanus
A Black Bear Ursus americanus Getty Images

Emergency services treated a 17-year-old girl for injuries after a black bear tore in through her window while she was sleeping. The girl attempted to hide under the blankets at her home in Monte Vista, southwest Colorado, but the animal was still able to pierce through and hit her on the stomach. The incident took place just two days after another bear attacked a woman through the walls of her tent at a nearby campsite. Local wildlife authorities said she was treated for puncture wounds after the animal bit her on the arm. It makes for 10 bear attacks in the state so far this year. Officials describe that number as unprecedented. They say a drought across the state has driven it up by reducing available food supplies for the animals, which generally rely on 20,000 calories as they prepare to hibernate in the winter.

Read it at Guardian

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Partner update

Lab-Grown Is the Smarter, Cheaper Way to Shop for Diamonds
A REAL GEM
AD BY Shop LC
Published 09.15.26 12:00AM EDT 
Model wearing the Luxuriant lab-grown diamond cluster ring on her hand
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Lab-grown diamonds are chemically, physically, and optically identical to mined diamonds, only a machine can tell the difference. Shop LC’s stones are grown for exceptional clarity, with fewer inclusions. They also score a perfect 10 on the Mohs hardness scale—the standard tool that measures a mineral’s resistance to scratching—just like mined diamonds. More importantly, there are no middlemen marking up prices. Shop LC sells directly to you with prices starting as low as $40.

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This dazzling pendant necklace features a cascading row of seven brilliant diamonds set in 925 sterling silver. It’s perfect for special occasions or everyday wear.

Luxuriant Lab-Grown Diamond Pendant Necklace
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5
Rock Band Cancels Gigs as Star Seeks ‘Immediate Medical Help’
JIMMY NEED HELP
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.16.26 8:43AM EDT 
MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 24: Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World opens for Linkin Park at the I-Days Festival at Ippodromo Snai La Maura on June 24, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)
Sergione Infuso - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The frontman of rock band Jimmy Eat World was forced to miss a performance in Mexico City on Sunday for emergency surgery. Jim Adkins, who has fronted the group since its formation in 1993, said in an Instagram post that he “knew I had to seek medical help immediately” after noticing “a shadow cloud creeping in on my vision.” Doctors did an exam and found he was suffering from a detached retina. Adkins did not say in his post what he believes caused the health scare, but said that doctors had told him that he would have suffered “permanent damage” if he’d attempted to go on with the show. The singer says he is now back home and recuperating after the procedure. He confirmed that the band has canceled other gigs scheduled for this week in Kentucky and Georgia while he recovers. “We are disappointed to be missing you,” Adkins signed off his post. “Take care of yourselves, listen to your body, and we’ll be rocking with you all again soon!” Jimmy Eat World is considered one of the seminal early emo-rock bands and helped shape the genre around the turn of the century.

Read it at The Sun

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6
Boy, 13, Viciously Mauled by Rabid Beaver
BITEMARE
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 09.16.26 5:24AM EDT 
Dominick Cebula required surgery after the beaver mauling.
GoFundMe

A teenager needed three operations after a rabid beaver sank its teeth into his chest and hands during a family trip to a lake. Dominick Cebula was 13 when the animal attacked him at Cunningham Falls State Park on July 26. His mother spotted it approaching while Dominick was underwater watching fish, according to the Daily Mail. The beaver latched onto his chest before striking again and biting his right hand as he tried to escape. Dominick, now 14, suffered nerve damage and was airlifted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where he received rabies treatment and underwent three surgeries. Officials captured and killed the animal. Tests confirmed it had rabies, the Frederick County Health Department said. Dominick has since started high school but still faces another operation to repair a severed nerve.

Read it at Daily Mail

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7
Grim Discovery in Grand Canyon Search for Missing Hiker
‘PLEASE PRAY’
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 09.16.26 5:24AM EDT 
Timothy Allen Smith went missing while hiking around the Grand Canyon.
The Smith Family

The wife of a hiker missing for more than two weeks has appealed for prayers after unidentified remains were recovered from the Grand Canyon. Carrie Smith acknowledged the discovery Tuesday as authorities continued searching for Timothy Allen Smith, 53. “We ask that you continue to pray alongside us,” she wrote on Facebook. National Park Service personnel recovered the remains Monday from beside the Colorado River near Crystal Rapid, CNN reported. The location is roughly 10 river miles downstream of Phantom Ranch. Medical examiners in Coconino County have not established the person’s identity. Smith has been missing since flooding struck Bright Angel Canyon on Aug. 29. His companions John Giusti, 46, and Brent Rosenkranz, 42, both from Granbury, Texas, were later confirmed dead. The disaster prompted the rescue of around 80 people and wrecked footbridges and part of the park’s water system, according to the New York Post. The Park Service has released no further details.

Read it at CNN

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8
Boeing 737 Makes Emergency Landing After Plane Starts Falling Apart
CABIN CHAOS
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Updated 09.16.26 6:34AM EDT 
Published 09.16.26 5:40AM EDT 
plane
Al Drago/Getty Images

Passengers screamed in terror after sections of a Boeing 737’s interior ceiling broke loose and crashed into the cabin during a flight. Dramatic footage posted on social media shows the aircraft shaking violently over Iran as large pieces of overhead lining fall onto passengers, with several people seen clinging to their seats and trying to shield themselves from the debris. The Sepehran Airlines flight was traveling to the western city of Kermanshah when it suffered a mechanical failure shortly after take-off on Tuesday, according to local reports. SimplyFlying reported that the aircraft burst a tire, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency and divert for an immediate landing. Despite the chaotic incident, all passengers and crew were safely evacuated from the plane, and no injuries were reported. Mashhad Airport temporarily closed the runway for inspection, while Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization launched an investigation.

Read it at SimplyFlying

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Here’s Why Thousands of U.S. Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s Pergola Kits
BACKYARD GLOW-UP
Jenna Clark 

Contributor

Updated 09.08.26 3:26PM EDT 
Published 09.02.26 3:10PM EDT 
Hanso Home 5th Generation Smart Pergola
Hansø Home.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re looking to create a shaded spot for outdoor date nights or family barbecues, you can transform any outdoor space with the world’s most popular modern pergola kit from Hanso Home. Its latest design, the Smart Motorized Louvered Pergola, is built with Category 5 hurricane-rated T6 aerospace-grade aluminum and features a laundry list of sophisticated design specs, including adjustable louvers to control the sun, a 100 percent rain- and rust-proof build, an optional remote-operated roof, and an enhanced LED lighting kit. The newest pergola is also engineered for up to 165 mph wind resistance with the louvers closed and up to 120 mph with the louvers open.

Hansø Horizon Smart Pergola
See At Hanso Home

You don’t have to have a backyard villa to elevate your backyard space with Hanso Home’s new-and-improved pergola. Although the pergola does not come assembled (you can also hire their team to assemble it for you for an additional fee), it is easy to self-assemble with two people in two to four hours, which is one of the reasons that it’s a top choice for U.S. renovation contractors—along with the fact that adding a premium pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand. Best of all, the Fifth-Generation Hanso Horizon Smart Pergola is built to last for at least 30 years and is backed by a ten-year warranty.

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9
3 Dead After News Helicopter Crashes
‘ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED’
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 09.16.26 4:15AM EDT 
George Marciniw and Eliana Moreno
KNBC and KVEA aerial reporter Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marciniw were killed in a helicopter crash. Facebook/ George Marciniw

Three people have died after a helicopter reporting for NBC L.A. crashed in a Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday and burst into flames. Journalist Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marciniw were identified as the victims aboard the aircraft. One person on the ground at the time of the crash was also killed, but hasn’t yet been identified. Officials said two others were taken to the hospital. At the time of the crash, Moreno and Marciniw were aboard the station’s NewsChopper4 covering a deadly bus collision in the Chatsworth community, in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. They were “valued friends and colleagues,” the station’s hosts said, naming the victims. “We knew it was a news chopper. We knew we’d lost contact with our people out there, and we’ve just received confirmation,” NBC4’s veteran news anchor Colleen Williams said on air. L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said in a post on X that she was “absolutely devastated by the loss of life in Chatsworth tonight”. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said on X that “our hearts are with the victims and families of tonight’s devastating Metro bus and helicopter crashes in Chatsworth, and with the entire NBC4 family.” He added: “Thank you to the first responders working tirelessly tonight.”

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10
Emmy Awards Hit With Brutal Ratings Slump
TUNING OUT
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 09.16.26 3:22AM EDT 
Published 09.15.26 11:09PM EDT 
Mariska Hargitay at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Mariska Hargitay at the 78th Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Monday’s divisive Emmy Awards shed almost a million viewers compared to ratings figures from last year. Around 6.7 million viewers watched the television industry awards on NBC, according to figures released by the network and reported by the Associated Press. Last year’s Emmys telecast on CBS attracted around 7.4 million viewers, while 6.9 million tuned in when it aired on ABC in 2024. Networks rotate who airs the awards each year. The record-lowest ratings for the Emmys were the January 2024 telecast on Fox, which was seen by just 4.3 million people, after Hollywood’s writers and actors strikes had delayed the event by months. Monday’s awards also clashed with the first Monday Night Football game of the season airing on ESPN, between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. Law & Order Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay hosted Monday’s awards, which saw Apple TV comedy Widow’s Bay win 14 Emmys, while The Pitt was named best drama for the second year running. The Emmys traditionally achieve lower ratings than other award shows. The Oscars drew just under 18 million viewers across ABC and Hulu this year, while the Golden Globes drew around 8.8 million viewers on CBS.

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Read it at The Associated Press

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