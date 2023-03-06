CHEAT SHEET
    Fisherman Finds Remains of Restaurant Owner Who Vanished in 2018

    GRIM DISCOVERY

    Assunta “Susy” Tomassi

    FBI

    Florida police believe they have found the remains of a 73-year-old woman who was last seen getting into a pickup truck in 2018. A fisherman found human remains near a mangrove coast in Indian River County, and personal items suggest they belong to Assunta “Susy” Tomassi, WESH reported. Tomassi, who suffered from dementia, was captured on video speaking to the truck driver near the Quilted Giraffe restaurant, which she and her husband owned, before getting into the vehicle. Police plan to provide an update once a positive identification of the remains has been made.

