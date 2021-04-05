CHEAT SHEET
Five Kids and Teens Among Those Shot at Alabama Easter Party
One person was killed and five teenagers and children, including a 4-year-old, were injured when gunfire broke out at an Easter party at a public park in Birmingham, Alabama, Sunday evening. Officials said a 32-year-old woman was shot dead in her car near the park where hundreds had gathered to celebrate Easter. The teens and children, ranging in age from 4 to 17, were taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive. No suspects have been apprehended and police are asking the public to come forward with any information. Local media reports suggest the shooting was spurred by an altercation among a group of men attending the festivities.