Ex-Formula One Boss’ Billionaire Nightclub Accused of Skirting COVID-19 Rules
WIN SOME, LOSE SOME
Both billionaires and places named “Billionaire” seem to have something in common: flouting COVID guidelines. The Italian club Billionaire, owned by former Formula One team owner Flavio Briatore, was accused by Sardinian officials of violating COVID-19 rules after it traced a cluster of cases last summer back to the club. At least 58 employees tested positive during the outbreak last year. Prosecutors plan to meet with Billionaire management to discuss their findings before presenting evidence of negligence to a judge. Billionaire’s lawyer, Antonella Cuccureddu, told a local paper that the club has complied with COVID-19 guidelines since they were instituted.
Briatore himself was hospitalized for the virus, as was former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. When the club was shut down last summer, Briatore said he didn’t think it was to blame for the rise in cases. “But if people are all stuck together, you can’t do anything about it,” he said.