Florida Axes Textbook Passage on George Floyd, Black Lives Matter
BOOK BAN
The Florida Department of Education axed mentions of the Black Lives Matter movement and the police murder of George Floyd from a textbook it reviewed, the latest development in the state’s crusade against “woke” education. The state announced Tuesday that it rejected 35 percent of the 101 social studies textbooks submitted to it by publishers, and demanded changes to two-thirds of the textbooks it accepted. According to The Tampa Bay Times, some of those changes included the axing of a section on George Floyd and BLM from one book, the removal of a mention of athletes kneeling during the national anthem, and revisions to a section on socialism in another book. The changes are in line with a new Florida policy that bans, among other topics, anything the state deems to be an example of “Critical Race Theory.”