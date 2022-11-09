Florida Cops Briefly Suspended After Arresting Blind Man for Nothing
SLAP ON THE WRIST
The two Florida cops captured in viral body cam footage arresting a man who said he’s legally blind man over nothing have been suspended but get to keep their jobs, Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter said on Tuesday. Deputy Jayme Gohde, who initiated the incident, has been suspended for two days without pay. Sgt. Randy Harrison, who brazenly ordered Gohde to arrest 61-year-old Jim Hodges on a resisting arrest charge, has been suspended a week and “demoted immediately” from sergeant. Hunter said both officers broke department policy and called their actions “unacceptable,” adding that they’re ordered to undergo remedial civil rights training. The disturbing video, initially posted by Hodges to YouTube, has eclipsed more than 3 million views on Twitter.