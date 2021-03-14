Murder Suspect Pulls Victim’s Ears Out of Pocket During Questioning: Cops
GRUESOME
When Kolby Parker first told cops how his 77-year-old grandfather, Ronal Wells Sr., had died, he claimed he had stabbed the older man in self-defense after being attacked. But when Parker pulled Wells’ severed ears out of his pants pockets while being questioned, they knew there was more to the story. Once implicated in the gruesome killing, Parker allegedly lunged at a deputy in the room in an attempt to grab the officer’s Taser and gun, according to the Orlando Sentinel, which reported that Parker subsequently confessed to bashing his granddad’s head in with a baseball bat before stabbing him multiple times with a butcher knife, then cutting off his ears. Parker explained that “it was his time to go,” said the arrest report cited by the Sentinel. In a search of the bedroom in Wells’ home where Parker had been living, investigators say they found an apron with plastic, human bloody ears attached to it and emblazoned with the phrase “The Family Butcher.”
Parker is charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bail.