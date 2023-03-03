Florida Man Mistakenly Declared Dead by Emergency Responders
‘HURT AND MAD’
A 65-year-old Florida man was mistakenly declared dead by emergency responders last month, according to authorities. Thomas Maxwell reportedly went into cardiac arrest when his daughter, Phebe Maxwell, called for help. After arriving on scene, medics declared him dead, according to Maxwell’s daughter, who told WFLA they did so despite her shouting that he was still breathing. A county deputy soon arrived to investigate the death and noticed the man was indeed still alive. Phebe Maxwell told WFLA she is concerned the mistake and subsequent delay in treatment may have negative effects on his future health: “I’m frustrated, hurt and mad. I don’t know what this is going to do to my dad. I don’t know what kind of life he’s going to have now.”