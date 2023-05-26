Florida Man Intentionally Plows Car Into 13-Foot ‘Thunderbunny’ Sculpture
UNHOPPY DAY
A 49-year-old Florida man intentionally crashed his car into a $300,000 rabbit sculpture titled “Thunderbunny,” according to police and footage of the incident. Authorities arrested Derek Alan Modrok, who apparently fled the scene after reattaching a part of his car that came off in the collision, NBC Miami reported. Modrok confessed to multiple art vandalisms this month, including a sign, popsicle statue, and now, a 13-foot-7 bunny composed of thousands of pieces of blue glass. “Pretty strange that someone would want to do this,” the artist, Hunt Slonem, told NBC Miami. “It’s just a lot of effort that is tragically wasted, it can probably be repaired to some degree, but it’s a metal base and will never be the same.” As for motivation, cops said the vandal strangely blames former Mayor Justin Flippen—the namesake of the park the sculpture is located in—“for the birds that we hear.” He has previously served three years for selling cocaine and has been charged with three counts of criminal mischief for vandalizing the bunny.