    Florida Man Working Inside Cement Mixer Dies After It Turns On

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    An industrial cement mixer

    Richard Clement/Reuters

    A man was killed Wednesday afternoon after an industrial plant cement mixing machine was switched on while he was working inside of it, local Florida officials said. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at a work site for Foley Products, a Georgia-based concrete products manufacturer. A spokesperson for Escambia County said the unidentified man became “entangled” inside the machine after it was turned on. Emergency medical services were called to the scene and the victim was extricated, having suffered traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead a short time later, officials said. The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the county sheriff’s office, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

