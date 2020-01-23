Cops Issue Warrant for Antonio Brown After Altercation With Truck Driver

Read it at ESPN
Florida police have issued an arrest warrant for football player Antonio Brown after they say he refused to voluntarily answer questions about an altercation at his home. A moving truck driver claims Brown threw a rock at him, then climbed into the cab of his vehicle and pummeled him after an argument about a $4,000 fee, ESPN reported. Brown’s trainer, Glenn Holt, was booked on felony burglary and battery—the same charges on Brown’s warrant. The wide receiver is a free agent after being released by the New England Patriots in September amid sexual assault allegations by two women.