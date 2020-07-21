Matt Gaetz Calls for Liz Cheney’s Removal as House GOP Conference Chair After Fiery Meeting
CLAWS OUT
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to “step down or be removed” from her position as House Republican Conference Chair on Tuesday following a fiery meeting in which Trump-loving Republicans piled on Cheney. “Liz Cheney has worked behind the scenes (and now in public) against @realDonaldTrump and his agenda,” Gaetz tweeted. Gaetz and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) reportedly went after her in the meeting for supporting Massie’s primary opponent. Others attacked her for supporting Dr. Anthony Fauci and breaking with President Trump. Cheney has spoken out against Trump recently, demanding to know why he allegedly didn’t know about intelligence regarding the Russian bounties on American troops, and calling him out for not wearing a face mask. Cheney, a staunch conservative, mopped the floor with her opponents during the Tuesday meeting, according to a Politico report.