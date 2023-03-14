CHEAT SHEET
Former One Life to Live star Forbes March was arrested earlier this month after allegedly stealing a diner’s used cooking oil, according to a report. The soap actor, who also had roles on All My Children and As the World Turns, was charged along with a second man, Oscar Guardado, with grand larceny in the incident. The alleged theft of the oil—which authorities say was worth over $1,000—involved siphoning the liquid from a storage container behind a restaurant called Michael’s Diner, according to New York’s Ulster Police Department. Used cooking oil can be used to make biofuels, and reported thefts have reportedly been on the increase around the Northeast in recent years.