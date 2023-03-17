CHEAT SHEET
Former Air Force Officer Sentenced to Two Years for Jan. 6
Larry Brock, a former Air Force officer from Grapevine, Texas, was sentenced to two years in prison Friday afternoon for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Brock, who spread violent rhetoric and conspiracy theories online, entered the Senate gallery wearing combat gear and carrying zip-tie handcuffs just minutes after elected officials and their staff evacuated the Senate chamber, ABC News reports. Brock—convicted in November after waiving his right to a jury trial—will also face two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service following his time in prison.