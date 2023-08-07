Bill Barr Is Down to Testify After Third Trump Indictment
‘LEGITIMATE’
Bill Barr, a former attorney general under Donald Trump, said he’d be willing to testify in court as the latest criminal case against his onetime boss proceeds. In an appearance on CBS’ Face the Nation Sunday, Barr said he’d “of course” appear if called as a witness in the case, which involves the former president’s attempts to hold onto power in wake of his defeat in the 2020 presidential election. Barr also offered that he believes the case is “legitimate,” echoing remarks he made on CNN earlier this week. “They’re not attacking his First Amendment right, he can say whatever he wants,” he told the network’s Kaitlin Collins. “He can even lie. He can even tell people that the election was stolen when he knew better. But that does not protect you from entering into a conspiracy.” On Sunday, he added, “It’s certainly a challenging case, but I don’t think it runs afoul of the First Amendment. From a prosecutor’s standpoint, I think it’s a legitimate case.”