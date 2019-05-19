Former CIA chief John Brennan will brief House Democrats on tensions in Iran at their weekly caucus meeting on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. Brennan will join Wendy Sherman, a former State Department official and key negotiator in the Iran nuclear deal, will address Democrats privately the same day that the Trump administration officials plan to brief lawmakers in a closed-door meeting. The Associated Press reports that Democrats will likely attend both sessions. Tensions in the Persian Gulf have intensified in recent weeks after the Trump administration bolstered its military presence and pulled nonessential personnel from Iraq after yet-unidentified threats from Iran.