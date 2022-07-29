Former College Football Star Sione Lund to Face Trial Over Alleged Rape
SHOCKING ALLEGATIONS
A former college football star will stand trial over the alleged rape and sodomy of a student in 2019. Sione Lund, now 23, faces two felony counts after the alleged assault of Marissa Root in September 2019. Root was a student at Utah Valley University at the time, which is located near the University of Utah, where Lund was a linebacker before his dismissal. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Root agreed to identify herself by name for the story. She has filed another civil case against UVU and the University of Utah, alleging she was left helpless and turned away when she came forward after the attack. According to Root, she was at a party when she found herself isolated with Lund in his room. She told him she did not consent to sex and used the word, “No”, several times, but he persisted, forcing himself onto her and forcing her to perform an oral act on him. A trial date is yet to be set. Lund has pleaded not guilty to each of the counts.