Former College Student Gets 10 Years for Selling Dozens of Guns to Cop
MASSIVE STASH
A 23-year-old former college student has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to selling 73 weapons and high-capacity magazines to an undercover NYPD officer. Prosecutors commended the decision, with Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clarke thanking the NYPD “for intercepting these guns before they ended up on our streets.” Shakor “Sha” Rodriguez was attending Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, at the time he trafficked semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines from the South to New York City, Clarke said. Rodriguez brought some of the weapons in duffel bags by bus and then sold them to an undercover NYPD officer between July 17, 2020, and Dec. 22, 2021. Of the 73 weapons sold, 59 were loaded firearms. He also sold 40 high-capacity magazines, including multiple “drum” magazines. The officer typically paid between $1,000 and $1,500 per gun. Rodriguez was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for first-degree criminal sale of a firearm. He also received a one- to three-year indeterminate sentence for fourth-degree conspiracy, to run concurrently.