Ex-GOP Guv’s Staffer Still Missing After No-Show at Corruption Trial
ON THE LAM
Scores of federal agents descended Tuesday on the Maryland home of ex-GOP Gov. Larry Hogan’s onetime chief of staff, Roy McGrath, after he disappeared just prior to the start of his corruption trial Monday. The case in question centers around allegations he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer funds while in charge of a state-owned nonprofit called Maryland Environmental Service. He has been missing since Sunday night, authorities said, after failing to show up for a flight back to Maryland. Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein—who was also the U.S. Attorney for Maryland—told The Baltimore Sun that one of two things likely happened: “One is the defendant got cold feet and fled and tried to avoid a trial,” he said. “And the other is suicide.”