Antonio Brown Says Shirtless Tampa Bay Bucs Exit ‘Probably Wasn’t Necessary’
MY DINNER WITH KANYE
A certain former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver admitted he may have Buc-ked up by ripping off his football gear and making an abrupt mid-game exit earlier this month. Speaking to members of the paparazzi in Los Angeles on Monday, Antonio Brown said his departure “probably wasn’t necessary or professional.” The free agent then headed into a restaurant to share a meal with his new friend, rapper Kanye West. The admission from the one-time Buc is the first sign of contrition over the ongoing feud with his former team, which has been marked largely by Brown’s allegations of misbehavior against the Buccaneers’ coaches. The team officially cut ties with the player last Thursday, with Coach Bruce Arians disputing Brown’s claims that they made him play on an injured ankle. Brown also recently walked back several parting shots taken at his former teammate Tom Brady. Seemingly finished burning bridges for now, Brown has since turned to music in his down time, dining with West a day after attending the strip club release party for a new single, ‘Pit Not the Palace.’