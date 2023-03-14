Former Rep. Pat Schroeder, Trailblazing Feminist Politician, Dies After Stroke
‘DEEPLY SADDENED’
Former Democratic Rep. Pat Schroeder, known as a feminist icon who paved the way for women in Congress and beyond, has died aged 82, her former press secretary confirmed to the Associated Press. Andrea Camp told the outlet Schroeder had suffered a heart attack recently and later died in a hospital in Celebration, Florida, however the full timeline is unclear. Schroeder started her political career in 1972 and served 12 terms in Congress over 24 years, eventually becoming one of the Democratic party’s most influential names after challenging the societal norms of the time and using her sharp wit to push for acknowledgements for women and their roles in government and society outside of the kitchen. “I have a brain and a uterus, and I use them both,” she once replied when asked how she juggles being a mother, wife, and congresswoman. Though her efforts made her unpopular inside the institution and cost her noteworthy positions, Schroeder remained defiant, claiming she didn’t want any part of the the “good old boys’ club” of the time. “Tonight I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and mentor Pat Schroeder (1940-2023), who proudly served Colorado in United States Congress from 1973 to 1997,” posted Coloroda Governor Jared Polis in tribute. “Her wit, wisdom, and great love for our country will be missed, and my condolences to her loving family.”