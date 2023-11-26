Ex-Supermodel Linda Evangelista Reveals Why She’s Uninterested in Dating
RIDING SOLO
Much like Whoopi Goldberg, Linda Evangelista just doesn’t want somebody in her house. The former supermodel told The Sunday Times that she is totally unconcerned about looking for love. “Not interested. I don’t want to sleep with anybody any more. I don’t want to hear somebody breathing,” she said. Evangelista, 58, explained that the last time she’d waded into the dating pool was “definitely before the Cool-Sculpting,” referring to the 2016 fat-reduction treatment that she previously said left her “brutally disfigured.” (She was last publicly linked to Peter Morton, the co-founder of Hard Rock Café, from whom she split in 2013.) Of the botched cosmetic incident, Evangelista told the Times she was working “hard at getting rid of the guilt and the shame” that followed. “I know now that I didn’t do anything wrong,” she said. “For the longest time I thought I did.” The model settled for an undisclosed amount after she filed suit against the company behind the procedure in Sept. 2021.