Michael Cohen Tossed Into Solitary After Dispute With Inmate

Michael Cohen, one-time fixer for President Donald Trump, was tossed into solitary confinement at the federal prison where he is serving three years for financial crimes and lying to Congress. Reuters reported that Cohen got into some kind of dispute with a fellow inmate at Otisville FCI that led to discipline. “It is my understanding that a verbal dispute over phone use prompted a temporary placement to SHU pending an investigation,” Cohen’s lawyer, Roger Adler, said. Cohen recently tried to get sprung from the pen by arguing that coronavirus made it too dangerous for him to stay locked up. Now, it appears, he won’t have a problem social distancing.