Former Grad Student Arrested for Off-the-Wall Death Threats

A former University of Wisconsin-Madison grad student is in custody, accused of sending incredibly chilling threats to students and staff at his alma mater—and then flying from Copenhagen to the United States. “Call the police and a lawyer, otherwise, I will kill their children and hide their flesh inside of their burger meat,” one of the emails allegedly sent by Arvin Raj Mathur, 32, read. “You are going to be kidnapped and put in a cellar,” another read. “Call the police, otherwise you will wake up with your legs soaking in hydrofluoric acid.” Mathur was nabbed at Detroit Metropolitan Airport last week and is being held without bond until a federal detention hearing.