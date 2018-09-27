Fox News Fires Contributor Who Called Kavanaugh Accusers ‘Lying Skanks’

CHEAT SHEET
Fox News contributor Kevin Jackson was fired Thursday after he called the women who’ve accused Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct “lying skanks,” Mediaite reports. “Kevin Jackson has been terminated as a contributor,” a Fox News spokesperson told the website. “His comments on today’s hearings were reprehensible and do not reflect the values of FOX News.” Jackson reportedly appeared on Fox News frequently as a pro-Trump voice, and guest hosted some of the network’s shows. “Lying skanks are what these 3 women are, and we ALL know more,” Jackson wrote in one tweet. In another, he remarked that “leftist women are skanky for the most part.” He also attacked specific accusers during the Thursday hearing with Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who claimed Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school. Jackson wrote that Ford’s “academic problems,” which she said stemmed from the alleged sexual assault, were the result of “her PROMISCUITY!” “Dang girl, stop opening your legs and OPEN A BOOK!” he wrote. He also targeted another Kavanaugh accuser who said the Supreme Court nominee was “present” when she was gang raped at a party, saying she “wasn’t at these parties for the DRINKS.”