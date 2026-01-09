Fox News Host Moans About Being Given the Finger at Anti-ICE Protest

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham received a less-than-friendly reception when she attempted to report from the scene of protests that erupted after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent killed a woman in Minneapolis.

On Thursday’s episode of her show, Ingraham described demonstrations that continued for a second day after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot three times at point-blank range by an ICE agent—an act the Trump administration has attempted to portray as self-defense.

The host played a clip of herself berating a woman wearing a scarf over her face at the protest, asking the woman, “Why are you wearing a mask?” and “Do you have a job?” The woman accused Ingraham of being a “disgrace to the human race,” called her an “agitator,” and repeatedly yelled “shame” in her face during the confrontation.

A screen grab from a video capturing the killing of Renee Good in Minnesota. Screenshot/Max Nesterak/X

“And as we were leaving in our vehicle, they did what they can do. They gave us all the finger,” Ingraham said after the clip aired. “I think they secretly liked us, though.”

Good, a mother of three, was shot dead by an ICE agent after dropping off her 6-year-old son at an elementary school in Minneapolis.

Videos of the incident appear to show Good slowly attempting to drive away from ICE agents who had surrounded her car. One agent, identified as 43-year-old Jonathan Ross, then fired three shots at Good while standing alongside the vehicle as it was turning away.

The Trump administration has insisted the agent was justified in opening fire and has attempted to portray Good as a “domestic terrorist.”

Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis Wednesday. Facebook

In a shocking Truth Social post shortly after the shooting, Trump bizarrely claimed that Good was “very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer,” despite video evidence showing Ross was neither harmed nor run over during the incident.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi “ICE Barbie” Noem also claimed that Good attempted to “ram” multiple agents at the protest and that she committed “an act of domestic terrorism,” despite video from the scene offering no evidence to support the allegation.

“I’ve seen the video. Don’t believe this propaganda machine,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz posted on X. “The state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice.”

Elsewhere on Thursday’s episode of The Ingraham Angle, the Fox News host offered a “few observations” about the anti-ICE demonstrations, continuing to berate many of the protesters.

Kristi Noem claimed Renee Nicole Good had been attempting to “ram” federal agents with her car when she was shot dead. Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

“While there were plenty of people there just peacefully protesting, there are just as many people out there who seem like lifelong members of the agitator industrial complex,” she said.