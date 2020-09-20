CHEAT SHEET
Frequent Fliers Who Miss Air Travel are Booking Flights to Nowhere
Airlines in Brunei, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia have started offering a rather unusual travel itinerary: destination nowhere. Trying to pacify the growing number of anxious frequent fliers, some airlines are offering so-called “scenic flights” that literally go nowhere and they are selling out fast, The New York Times reports. Travelers have to go through security and can bring luggage, though most airlines do not allow checked-in bags. The flights generally last a few hours and land just where they started, and they are selling out fast. Most of the airlines offering these round-trip flights will give frequent flier miles for the distance traveled.