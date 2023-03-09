This Women's History Month, Stock Your Fridge With Women-Owned Brands
Food For Thought
Supporting women-led businesses is a year-round goal, but especially during March for Women’s History Month. And FreshDirect is the easiest (and tastiest) way to do it. FreshDirect makes grocery shopping easy with its wide selection, convenient mobile app ordering, and flexible delivery times. Experience it yourself by ordering today with the code FRESH6; you’ll save $50 and unlock free delivery for one year.
Nothing beats a (damn) good English muffin in the morning. A blend of starters give these muffins a mild sourdough aroma and taste. They’re grilled like pancakes for a uniquely crispy-on-the-outside-and-chewy-on-the-inside bite. Enjoy them in eggs benedict, with jam, or as a breakfast sandwich.
Dam Good English Muffins
Blue Marble organic ice cream is a sweet treat that you can feel good about. Each bite promises a mouthful of delicious chocolate-sandwich-creme flavor. It's a guilt-free dessert the whole family will enjoy.
Blue Marble Organic Ice Cream, Cookies and Cream
Lettuce is always in season for Gotham Greens. This New York-based company grows salad greens and herbs on hydroponic (no soil) farms powered by renewable energy. Its butterhead lettuce is soft, sweet, and has an unbelievably tender texture.
Gotham Greens Local Baby Butterhead Lettuce
