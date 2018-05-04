Friend: Michael Cohen Says Rudy Giuliani ‘Doesn’t Know What He’s Talking About’

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch said he has spoken with Michael Cohen, and says the personal lawyer to President Donald Trump told him that newly hired Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani “doesn’t know what he’s talking about” regarding Stormy Daniels. “I spoke with Michael Cohen yesterday, and his remark about Giuliani is that he doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Deutsch said on Morning Joe Friday morning. “He also said that ‘Look, there are two people that know exactly what happened, myself and the president and you’ll be hearing my side of the story,’ and he was obviously very frustrated at what had come out yesterday.” He also added that Giuliani was “unhinged” during the 2016 campaign, and “there was a reason he did not get hired for all the jobs that he wanted to.” This comes as Giuliani contradicted the White House’s narrative in a Hannity interview Wednesday night, saying that Trump did reimburse Cohen for his payment to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. The president appeared to confirm that in a tweet yesterday morning.
