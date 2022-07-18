‘Game of Thrones’ Star Reveals She Lost Part of Her Brain After 2 Aneurysms
RESILIENCE
Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke spoke candidly about her experience surviving two life-threatening brain aneurysms. In an interview with the BBC’s Sunday Morning, she expressed gratitude at her ability to recover despite having lost “quite a bit of the organ.” She suffered the aneurysms in 2011 and 2013 while working on Game of Thrones, and said that filming the series helped her cope with the lengthy recovery processes. Clarke is now healthy and faces no serious health repercussions, putting her in the minority of those who suffer brain aneurysms, Variety reported. “It’s remarkable that I am able to speak…and live my life completely normally,” she said. Since her aneurysms, Clark has started a charity for those who have experienced brain injuries or strokes.