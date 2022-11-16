Gas Leak Call Leads to Grim Murder-Suicide Discovery
DISTURBING
An early morning call reporting a gas leak turned into a full blown murder investigation on Wednesday when authorities walked into a home containing five dead bodies. Phoenix firefighters arrived to the residence near 7th and Northern avenues around 8 a.m., ultimately determining that the gas leak occurred after the relatives had died. Detectives are investigating the death of the family as an apparent murder-suicide, according to ABC15 Phoenix. “Our hearts are heavy with today’s news and we are grateful for the quick response of first responders,” Southwest Gas, the region’s gas supplier, said in a statement. “Southwest Gas crews have thoroughly inspected all natural gas infrastructure from the meter on the property to the street and surrounding area for gas leaks. No leaks were found.” Local TV footage of the crime scene shows a propane tank in a taped-off area behind the home.