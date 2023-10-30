CHEAT SHEET
    GB News Stars Trash British Network's Hiring of Boris Johnson

    ‘PROVEN SERIAL LIAR’

    Justin Baragona

    Senior Media Reporter

    Right-wing British television channel GB News’ recent decision to hire ex-U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a host and commentator is not being embraced by all of its stars. Following the Friday announcement that the disgraced British leader would soon grace the Fox News wannabe’s airwaves, host Neil Oliver blasted the hiring during a Saturday monologue. Oliver, a COVID-19 vaccine skeptic, ripped Johnson for locking “down a country in lockstep with all the rest” during the pandemic, claiming it caused irreparable death and damage to Britain. Additionally, Oliver asserted that Johnson pushed unsafe and ineffective medical experiments on the population by promoting COVID-19 vaccinations. Monty Python icon John Cleese, who is set to host an upcoming show on GB News, slammed his new network home on social media. “I can hardly believe that GB News will give this proven serial liar his own programme,” Cleese tweeted on Saturday, responding to a post describing Johnson as the “most fraudulent person in British public life.”

