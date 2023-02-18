CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
George Santos’ Sister Settles Housing Suit, Must Pay $19,525 in Missing Rent
PAYBACK
Read it at Gothamist
Representative George Santos’ (R-NY) sister settled a dramatic lawsuit Friday calling for her eviction after missing two years of rent payments. The catch? She missed these payments while making five-figure donations to her brother’s campaign. Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos must now pay her former landlord $1,000 a month through October 2024 to cover a total of $19,525 in missing rent since March 2020, according to the settlement. The representative was spotted moving into the apartment in Dec. 2022, though he claimed to have already moved out again by Jan. 2. Notably, the representative said on the campaign trail he was a landlord frustrated by tenants who did not pay their rent. Santos himself has faced eviction at least three times.