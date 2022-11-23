CHEAT SHEET
Georgia Abortion Ban Reinstated by State Supreme Court
Georgia’s abortion ban has been reinstated by the state’s high court, prohibiting most abortions after just six weeks of pregnancy. The Georgia Supreme Court issued a one-page order temporarily halting a lower court’s ruling to overturn the ban as it considers an appeal. A superior court judge overturned the ban Nov. 15, saying it was “unconstitutional” as the law, signed in 2019, violated the U.S. Supreme Court precedent of Roe v. Wade at the time. Georgia’s ban initially took effect in June, banning most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” was present.