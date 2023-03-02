Georgia Exec Vanishes After Drinks With Client Out of Town

Read it at 11Alive
A Georgia construction executive who traveled to Baton Rouge to meet a client vanished after late-night drinks—and only his phone and wallet have been found. Nathan Millard, 42, has been missing since Feb. 22, when he closed out his tab at Happy’s Irish Pub, about one block from his hotel. When he did not show for a meeting with the client the next morning, authorities found his hotel room empty and seemingly not slept in. The father of five’s credit card has been used twice since he disappeared, and footage showed a stranger making a purchase with it.