    Georgia Man Yelled Slurs While Shooting at Black Neighbor, Feds Say

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    A 73-year-old Georgia man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at his Black neighbor while yelling racial slurs. According to a federal indictment, Mark Wheeler allegedly screamed the slurs while firing a .22 caliber revolver at the victim and his home in Loganville on May 26. He was charged with violating the criminal provision of the Fair Housing Act, and possession of a firearm. If convicted, Wheeler faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

